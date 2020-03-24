FN’s ‘Leading in a Crisis’ Webinar Series Kicks Off April 1 With Foot Locker’s Dick Johnson

As the coronavirus crisis continues to affect every part of the footwear business, FN is launching a new webinar series called “Leading in a Crisis.” In weekly episodes, leaders will reveal the most effective strategies for dealing with the impact of the pandemic.

The initiative kicks off on April 1 at 11 a.m., when FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore goes one-on-one with Foot Locker president and CEO Dick Johnson to uncover how he is handling a seismic wave of change. The CEO of the athletic powerhouse — who is steering more than 3,000 stores in 27 countries — will talk about how he’s navigating vendor relationships and shifting consumer shopping patterns as more of the business moves online.

Johnson will also discuss the importance of getting messaging right during a time of disruption and how he is managing a diverse employee base. “What CEOs have to do, what leadership teams have to do, is assess the situation and adapt,” Johnson told FN last week. “It is a read-and-react, day-to-day business that we have to be in, even hour to hour.”

As the shoe authority, FN is committed to guiding the industry conversation during a time of great change and challenge.

Next up: On April 8, Dave Powers, president and CEO of Deckers Brands, will join Atmore for a candid conversation.

