Foot Locker Transforms Stores Into Voter Registration Sites for Gen Z Shoppers

A look inside a Footaction store, where parent Foot Locker Inc. has set up signs encouraging workers and shoppers to vote.

With millions of young Americans eligible to vote for the first time this November, Foot Locker Inc. wants to help its Gen Z consumers get to the polls.

The shoe retailer announced today that it has joined forces with Rock the Vote to install voter registration hubs at more than 2,000 of its namesake stores as well as Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay outposts. Starting next week on Sept. 22, or National Voter Registration Day, visitors to any of the company’s locations will be able to check their voter registration status, sign up for election reminders and more through a digital hub.

According to Foot Locker, the partnership with Rock the Vote will leverage its relationship with shoppers between the ages of 18 and 24.

“In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country’s future — and our collective role in shaping it — has never been more important,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a statement. “At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today’s youth.”

This year through the end of August, Rock the Vote’s platform had registered 870,000 new voters. The numbers, reported the nonprofit, also mark a significant increase from the 2016 presidential election, when it registered 550,000 voters.

What’s more, Foot Locker announced that it will provide flexible work schedules and other resources to support its more than 30,000 store associates and corporate employees leading up to and on Nov. 3.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to uplifting and empowering our team by offering flexible voting hours and resources to encourage them to exercise their right to vote and together make a significant impact at the polls,” said EVP and CEO of Foot Locker North America Frank Bracken.

An increasing number of brands are also engaging in similar efforts to get out the vote: Keds and Birdies are among those that have launched consumer-facing initiatives through product to whip up excitement ahead of November, while Birkenstock, Steve Madden and Nike have pledged to close their offices on Election Day to give employees an opportunity to head to the polls. Separately, Old Navy is paying its store employees to work the polls, while Nordstrom partnered with two nonprofits to offer digital volunteer opportunities, curbside voter registration and a suite of other resources to encourage voter education and participation.