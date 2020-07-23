Foot Locker Announces a New Organizational Structure and Executive Promotions

In an effort to improve its agility, speed and overall consumer experience, Foot Locker Inc. announced today a new organizational structure that includes multiple senior management promotions.

Foot Locker announced the promotion of Andy Gray, formerly its North American chief merchandising officer, to role of EVP and chief commercial officer. The firm stated Gray will be responsible for the global oversight of all aspects of the customer experience in his new role.

Frank Bracken will become the EVP and CEO of North America. Prior to this role, Bracken was the SVP and GM of Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker U.S. He also was the VP and GM of Foot Locker Canada.

Lastly, Scott Martin will now assume the EVP and CEO of Asia Pacific role, in addition to his responsibilities as the chief strategy and development officer.

As for its new organizational structure, Foot Locker said the changes will include a better connection of its customer-facing functions wherever it operates to improve focus on customer experience engagement; the strengthening of its community connectivity that will help create localized customer experiences, product offerings and community activations; and the streamlining of its operational and expense structure for productivity and flexibility internally.

“At a time when the world around us is moving and changing at a rapid pace, our new organizational structure positions us to operate more nimbly and develop even deeper connections at the heart of youth culture,” Foot Locker chairman and CEO said in a statement. “We remain focused on our mantra to ‘Build, Back, Better,’ while continuing to deliver on our four key strategic imperatives, and we are leveraging our consumer-led offense to further elevate the customer experience across all channels and around the globe. The steps we are taking today more strongly position Foot Locker for both the near- and long-term, and I am confident in our team’s ability to continue driving our business forward in new and meaningful ways.”

Foot Locker also announced that two longtime members of its executive team were retiring.

Lew Kimble, the company’s EVP and CEO of Asia Pacific, will retire at the end of August after more than 40 years with the company. And Foot Locker EVP and CEO of North America Jake Jacobs will also retire at the end of August after spending more than 20 years at Foot Locker.

“We are pleased to recognize the efforts of Andy, Frank and Scott with these promotions, and we look forward to leveraging their experiences and perspectives as they take on these new leadership roles,” Johnson said in the statement. “We thank Lew and Jake for their significant contributions to Foot Locker throughout their tenures at the company. They have each been instrumental to the company’s success by helping to shape and implement our strategic business plan and the leadership of their respective teams.”