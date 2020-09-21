Foot Locker and Nike Create a Platform on Google Slides to Celebrate All Things Air Max

Air Max Trivia host Anna Bediones, which will appear on Foot Locker x Nike's "The Endless World of Air Max" hub.

Foot Locker and Nike continue to build upon their “Discover Your Air” platform with a new hub dedicated to the iconic Air Max franchise on Google Slides.

The retailer revealed “The Endless World of Air Max: A Google Slides Experience” today, which it described as a “by sneakerheads, for sneakerheads” culture and entertainment hub, which is optimized for both desktop and mobile viewing via Discoveryourair.com. According to Foot Locker, it will be the home of events and updates on upcoming Air Max releases, with links to buy the shoes.

Foot Locker said to accomplish this, it teamed with 3D hand-drawn illustrators, typographers and graphic designers who will change the visuals within the experience in real time.

Events for “The Endless World of Air Max” include Air Max Trivia hosted by Toronto-based influencer — and FN cover alum — Anna Bediones, which will also allow for participants to potentially win a pair of Nike Air Maxes. Also, the hub will offer an Air Max Master Class, which has comedian and social media personality DC Young Fly revealing details and lesser known Air Max facts; via Stepping In a look at the personal Air Max collections of sneakerheads Sanne Poez, Brenn Lorenzo and Melissa Cantey; and Live Canvas, which will feature surprise artists competing in a live-streamed art competition with one hour to create an Air Max-themed piece.

“We set out to engage our customers with relevant content and unique experiences for ‘Discover Your Air’ on Google Slides — a tool that is endemic to sneaker culture,” Foot Locker North America VP of marketing Richard McLeod said in a statement. “We created The Endless World of Air Max to highlight Nike Air Max culture at Foot Locker, while offering a fun and seamless shopping environment for our sneaker community.”