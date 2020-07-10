Foot Locker and Crep Protect Create a Day to Celebrate Keeping Sneakers Clean

Foot Locker and Crep Protect have created a new event for sneakerheads to celebrate annually: Sneaker Cleaning Day.

Sneaker Cleaning Day is celebrated on July 11 as a means for sneakerheads to ensure each style in their collection looks fresh and clean as more people are getting back outside.

To bring the day in properly, Foot Locker and Crep Protect will launch an IGTV Series called “Sneaker Cleaning Day Prep School” that provides tips on how to preserve and maintain the cleanliness of both their classic and new sneakers. It is a three-part series that will appear on the Foot Locker Instagram account, @footlocker, and will be hosted by Conceited. The series will come to an end on July 11 with a Q&A session where customers will also have a chance to win gift cards from the retailer.

“For our customers, we know protecting their most coveted kicks is just as important as picking up a new pair. We hope this will bring together our sneaker communities near and far to refresh their collections for the summertime,” Foot Locker VP of marketing Richard McLeod said in a statement.

Aside from the IGTV series and the Q&A, shoppers will also have a shot at winning a year’s supply of Crep Protect product. For a chance to win, they need to post the custom Sneaker Cleaning Day Instagram Filter to their Instagram Stories, tag both @footlocker @crepprotect and use the hashtag “#SneakerCleaningDay2020.” Also, a limited number of Crep Protect kits will be available through surprise giveaways. To win, customers must be an FLX member.

“Crep Protect is delighted to be partnering with Foot Locker and expanding Sneaker Cleaning day to becoming a global event,” Crep Protect head of international sales Stephen Spellacy said in a statement. “We can take the idea to more continents and amplify the social communication immeasurably.”