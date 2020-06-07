Foot Locker Will Close All North American Stores Monday for George Floyd’s Memorial Service

All units in North America will be shut on Monday in honor of George Floyd’s Celebration of Life Service, the retailer announced.

The New York-based company will pay employees for the day. It is also encouraging its office associates to take Monday off, or another of their choosing, to heal following Floyd’s death and other recent events.

Foot Locker operates stores under its namesake banner as well as the Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep nameplates. The retailer has 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As of Feb. 2, 2019, the company and its subsidiaries employed 15,470 full-time staff and 33,861 part-time workers.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin. After taking Floyd into custody, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers have been charged with lower counts.

Floyd’s death has caused shockwaves of grief and anger across the United States, with protests against police brutality and racism held in all 50 states. On Monday, a public viewing for Floyd will be held at Fountains of Praise in his hometown of Houston, from noon to 6 p.m. CT. Organizers say less than 600 of the church’s 2,300 seats will be filled, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, brands across the footwear and fashion industries have issued statements condemning racism — including both those that have frequently spoken up on social issues as well as those that have typically remained silent. What’s more, numerous companies — such as Nike, H&M and Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH Corp. — have announced donations toward fighting racial injustice.

Similar to Foot Locker, sneaker retailer Snipes will close all North American units on Monday, as well as its website, in honor of Floyd’s memorial service. The company operates over 100 stores in the United States.