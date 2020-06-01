Adidas, Foot Locker Among Stores Hit After Looting Spreads From Downtown Chicago to Other Neighborhoods

Protests took a destructive turn in Chicago for the second consecutive day, as businesses on Sunday experienced looting across the city.

Last night, retailers in the Wicker Park neighborhood, located on the North Side of the city, were looted as national unrest mounted following the death of George Floyd. Photos and videos show looters hitting an Adidas unit on Milwaukee Avenue, as well as a store down the street. A nearby Target was also broken into.

Looting in Wicker Park / Chicago. Adidas store on Milwaukee Ave. pic.twitter.com/xUyWabKDCf — Andrew Gund (@AndrewGund) June 1, 2020

And they emerge with their loot in broad daylight at 7:25 a.m. CT. This is a Foot Locker in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. There are bashed in store windows all around us. pic.twitter.com/8an0bi1cTX — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, in the south suburbs of Chicago, disturbances were reported Sunday at the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Ill., as well as the River Oaks shopping center in Calumet City, Ill. Several malls shut their doors early as a precaution, and multiple suburbs issued curfews as an attempt to curb break-ins.

On Saturday, businesses up and down the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago were subject to looting, including the Macy’s flagship on State Street, Neiman Marcus, Nike and multiple shops in the Water Town Place Shopping Center. On Saturday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additionally, Lightfoot announced on Sunday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at her request, had called in the National Guard to help prevent destruction.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on Monday in Minneapolis by police officer Devin Chauvin after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Chauvin has since been taken into police custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread outrage across the U.S. — fueling ongoing conversations about racial inequality and police brutality and causing protests in major cities from coast to coast. Brands and retailers — such as Nordstrom, Nike and Fila — have also spoken up, calling out the injustices faced by African Americans.

Although protests have mostly been peaceful, there have been reports of looting in cities across the country, with most destruction coming in the evenings and late nights. Other major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have seen shops damaged as well.