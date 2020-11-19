Foot Locker ’12 Days of Greatness’ Is Back, and There’s Plenty of Exclusive Basketball-Inspired Gear to Shop

The popular Foot Locker “12 Days of Greatness” initiative is back, and this year, the athletic retail giant created a basketball-inspired collection with several top-tier streetwear designers that celebrates love for the sport and its broader culture.

“This year, we’ve re-imagined our holiday shopping experience to not only release the hottest footwear but offer our community unique apparel and accessories that speak to their interests in all things basketball and sneaker culture,” VP of marketing for Foot Locker North America Richard McLeod said in a statement. “’12 Days of Greatness’ is an opportunity for us to celebrate our collective love of basketball and the culture that surrounds the game.”

The holiday lineup features a product assortment featuring apparel and accessories created by Don C, Melody Ehsani, Montrezl Harrell, P.J. Tucker, Rhuigi Villaseñor and several others. The projects will drop on Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 20 and Dec. 26.

Additionally, Foot Locker will feature during the “12 Days of Greatness” an assortment of footwear releases from athletic powerhouses including Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, New Balance and others.

Ahead of the reveal, Foot Locker delivered its “The Worst Kept Secret” ad starring Don C and directed by Director X. The clip shows the famed designer blowing the secret of the upcoming collection by gifting four NBA draft hopefuls — Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, Onyeka Okongwu and James Wiseman — with early access to wear on draft night.