FN’s “Leading in a Crisis” Webinar Series to Continue Next Week With Zappos Executive Jeff Espersen

As stores across the U.S. prepare to re-open, both retailers and consumers are grappling with what the new retail landscape will look like. The newest installment of FN’s webinar series, “Leadership in a Crisis,” will explore what this reality means for the industry.

Jeff Espersen, general manager and chief merchant for Zappos.com, will join FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore on Wednesday May 13, for a conversation on “The New Retail Reality.” The webinar, which is presented by FDRA, will take place at 3:30 p.m. EST and cover how Zappos is navigating the crisis, as well as shifting consumer trends.

Zappos is known for its customer-service prowess, and Espersen will discuss its increased importance in this moment of change for the industry. In April, Zappos set up a coronavirus hotline for its customers, to field questions about anything pandemic related – no purchase necessary.

Jeff Espersen, GM and head of merchandising at Zappos. CREDIT: PATRICK GRAY

Drawing on the retailer’s insight into the market, product trends and spending shifts will also be examined. (Zappos celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.)

Espersen himself also has a wealth of industry knowledge — he held stints at Nordstrom and DSW before his tenure at Zappos.com.

Previous episodes of the FN webinar series have featured president and CEO Dick Johnson; Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers; and most recently Jennifer Estabrook, president of Fila North America, and David Sykes, head of Klarna US.

Tune in on May 13 at 3:30 p.m. for insights into the new retail reality, from Zappos.com's Jeff Espersen.

