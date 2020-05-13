With Global Running Day Approaching, Fleet Feet Is Making ‘My Big Run’ Virtual

Social distancing has put a halt to running in groups for the time being, and with Global Running Day quickly approaching, event organizers need to come up with new plans. For Fleet Feet, it’s making its celebration virtual.

The running retailer announced that its has teamed up with Brooks for its fourth annual “The Big Run,” which is now named “My Big Run.” The retailer and the brand will deliver “a dedicated virtual community event” on June 3, and for $10 runners can compete in a one-mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon race. (Runners can sign up now via Runsignup.com/mybigrun.)

The event will also raise money for nonprofit organization Girls on the Run. According to Fleet Feet, participants can donate to Girls on the Run during the registration process. (The retailer said it has raised more than $15,000 for the organization through “My Big Run” sign-ups to date and has a goal of $20,000.)

Related Brooks Donates Over 35,000 Pairs of Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers How Vans, Brooks & Chaco Are Helping Small Independent Retailers Jennifer Garner Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Her Go-To Sneakers

“We know a lot of new runners have taken to the sidewalks and greenways in an effort to stay healthy during the past two months, and it’s been a huge bright spot for us to see this energy and excitement within our communities,” Fleet Feet president and CEO Joey Pointer said in a statement. “Though physical distancing measures are still in place, we can come together virtually to celebrate each other’s personal achievements. Whether you’ve previously run 50 marathons or are aiming to run your first mile, Fleet Feet’s ‘My Big Run’ gives everyone the chance to cross their own personal finish line.”

Fleet Feet and Brooks will create a race kit for the event that features download-and-print race kits that includes a digital medal, bib and photo props. Also, participants — who can upload their race results on June 3 by 11:59 p.m. PT via text message, email or the RunSignUp platform — will receive a $15 voucher for their local Fleet Feet store and access to curated content.

Runners can also win prizes from several brands including Brooks, Balega, Oofos and others by sharing images from their run on Instagram. The awards runners can win include “Most Scenic Race Route,” “Best Virtual High-Five,” “Most Creative Finish Line,” “Most Creative Finish Line,” “Most Inspirational Chalk Message,” “Rookie of the Year,” “Friendliest Competition,” “Best Flat Racer,” “Best Recovery Photo,” “Sweatiest Selfie” and “Fastest Time.”