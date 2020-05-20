FFANY’s August Market Won’t Be Typical, But Plans Are Underway to Bring the Industry Together

With New York City’s reopening plan not yet finalized, FFANY is unveiling a modified plan for its August market week.

“As we are all aware, New York City has been the epicenter of the pandemic and the city will understandably be slow to recover and resume normal activities. Part of this reopening will be the city being ready to welcome business visitors and the willingness of buyers to travel to Manhattan,” said John Heron, executive director of FFANY. “Unfortunately, we do not anticipate this being viable in August.”

FN plans to work with FFANY, FDRA and Two Ten to find the best way to bring the industry together, both in August and moving forward. More will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Heron noted that every FFANY member company is developing a spring ’21 collection — and that brands hope to debut on a “normal” schedule between June and August. New York-based showrooms will likely have the go ahead to open by August, and FFANY aims to help brands present product in a challenging climate.

John Heron CREDIT: Courtesy of FFANY

“While traditional FFANY Market week activities in August will not be possible without buyers coming to the city, we remain committed to supporting our members who have permanent showrooms,” Heron said, noting that some in-person meetings could take place with New York-based buyers.