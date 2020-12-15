Fast Expands Its One-Click Checkout to 29% of Global Online Sellers with New Partnership

E-commerce sales are growing exponentially, but there are still friction points that can lead to cart abandonment. In a highly competitive retail landscape, the winners will be those who can offer a superior online experience and a seamless checkout. Fast’s new partnership with WooCommerce aims to make checkout even easier for 29% of the world’s e-commerce sellers.

Fast Checkout launched in September with a simple premise: to offer one-click checkout for e-commerce. The platform enables merchants to provide a fast and safe purchasing experience, with a one-click sign-in process that lets shoppers use their Fast account at any partner. The solution works on any device and all platforms, to ensure maximum accessibility.

The original launch with BigCommerce enabled all merchants on that platform to offer Fast Checkout. The new partnership with WooCommerce, announced this week, will expand the existing merchant base by more than 2,600%, which increases the consumer value of setting up an account. The company reports that the value of merchandise purchased through Fast has more than tripled each month.

“Since we launched Fast Checkout in September, thousands of sellers on WooCommerce have been contacting us, clamoring for the day when they could install our one-click checkout buttons on their stores. That day has arrived,” said Domm Holland, CEO and co-founder of Fast. “Only with Fast can WooCommerce sellers add one-click purchasing directly from the product pages of their stores, allowing shoppers to skip the checkout process entirely and drive even more sales.”

Quick and efficient online checkout has quickly become table stakes, as e-commerce growth has accelerated – and consumer expectations have risen alongside. The online market is crowded and a poor experience can turn away a customer for good; a positive experience can help build long-term loyalty.

Cart abandonment can affect up to 80% of online purchases, reports Fast. CREDIT: William W. Potter - Adobe Stock

The checkout is the final stage of the customer journey before conversion, meaning that the sale is the retailer’s to lose. Yet cart abandonment is one of the biggest challenges facing online merchants today, with Fast reporting that shoppers abandon up to 80% of the potential purchases in their carts. With a shorter, easier purchasing process, retailers can minimize the opportunity for customers to change their mind and turn elsewhere.

“We want to do everything we can to support our users, including reducing frustration with the checkout process,” said Shane Farmer, founder of Dark Horse Rowing, which uses WooCommerce to host its e-commerce site. “With Fast on our side and in our store, our customers now get the world’s fastest checkout and the purchase process is effortless.”

Fast Checkout is now available to all WooCommerce and BigCommerce customers. The company has now grown to more than 80 employees and plans to announce additional partnerships in 2021.