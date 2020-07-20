FashionGo’s First Digital Trade Show Event Will Target Fast-Fashion Brands and Buyers

FashionGo Week, a new digital trade show event that will take place Aug. 24–Sept. 6, is the latest virtual addition to the industry calendar. Organized by B2B wholesale e-commerce marketplace FashionGo, the two-week show will target buyers and vendors in the fast-fashion and accessories market, as opposed to the high-end brands usually associated with fashion weeks.

A digital wholesale platform, FashionGo provides a year-round opportunity for brands and retailers to present and review collections; take and manage orders; and use data to inform purchasing decisions. Products presented on the site are commonly already in-stock and available for shipment, to cater to a fast-fashion audience.

“We understand that the industry is fueled with a ‘buy now, wear now’ shopper mentality, so offering in-stock and pre-order merchandise with tools to help a bigger sell-through is critical, especially during these uncertain times,” said Paul Lee, CEO at FashionGo.

For the FashionGo Week event, attendees and exhibitors will gain access to a series of new features. Participating vendors will be able to upload videos to promote their collections, showcase lookbooks and highlight new arrivals or exclusive items on their dedicated brand page. A number of brands will then also be featured on the event home page, to increase awareness and exposure.

A FashionGo spokesperson highlighted the advanced search options, including Style Match+, which allows retailers to “browse for styles or items on the web and search similar items on FashionGo in two clicks.” Retailers can see a list of search results of similar styles, plus the purchase options and price. Statistical insight into current trends, real-time bestsellers and newly released styles can also inform purchasing decisions.

“Although COVID-19 was a catalyst in us hosting FashionGo Week, we have always been an online marketplace providing value similar to a trade show,” said Lee. “FashionGo Week will be more focused as an online trade show and feature an exclusive trade show experience, to better support retailers in their buying during this time and also to prepare for the peak holiday season ahead, as markets may be closed or inaccessible.”

This is the latest in a series of digital trade shows that have been announced in recent weeks, as in-person events become risky — if not impossible — to put on. While the footwear industry has commonly expressed the value of the in-person connection, the hosts of this season’s digital events aim to provide a compelling alternative to keep the industry moving while physical events are unavailable.

FashionGo Week is available to all existing platform users, as well as newcomers. The event is free for retailers, with vendors paying a fee to exhibit. FashionGo currently counts 1,200 wholesalers and 420,000 retailers on its platform, providing significant exposure for brands that choose to participate in the event.