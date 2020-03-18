AAFA, FDRA, CFDA + Other Groups Ask US Government To ‘Unleash All Tools’ to Aid 4M Industry Workers

As coronavirus impact batters the retail industry and store closures continue to add up, FDRA, AAFA, CFDA — as well as the Travel Goods Association and U.S. Fashion Industry Association — are calling on the US government to accelerate aid efforts for millions of footwear, apparel and travel workers and retailers.

In a letter sent to Treasury Steven Mnuchin today, leaders from the five groups called on the administration to push forward measures that include immediate tariff relief and access to capital and other monetary resources to assist in challenges with liquidity.

“Many apparel, footwear, and travel goods stores are now significantly limiting operations to follow the administration’s recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While we recognize this is critical to the efforts to combat this deadly virus, and we are proud to play our part, we are concerned that prolonged store closures could have a devastating and lasting impact on our employees and our industry, including our small and family-owned businesses,” the letter stated.

The letter cited immediate loss of revenue associated with store closures. At the same time, companies are still facing payroll, rent, and other supply chain costs. “[The situation] will have reverberations throughout our supply chains, hitting our 4 million American workers, including workers in design, marketing, logistics, retail, compliance, manufacturing, and so much more. Without relief, companies will be forced to make longer term decisions that will make recovery more difficult for American businesses and American workers,” executives wrote.

Matt Priest, president and CEO of Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America reiterated his plea for tariffs to be rolled back immediately. “If the administration is unwilling to provide this relief for our consumers, we call on them to delay duty payments by 90 days. When stores close down and sales instantly evaporate, the U.S. Government must act with the utmost urgency. Now is the time to act,” Priest said.

According to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the US footwear industry alone employs about one million Americans, with about 92% in the retail space. (In fact, approximately one in four Americans are employed in the retail sector, according to AAFA stats.)