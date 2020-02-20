Why Luxury Retail Platform Farfetch Is Obsessing Over Streetwear

Farfetch is doubling down on its push into streetwear.

As it seeks to set itself apart from rivals Yoox Net-a-Porter, Matchesfashion and Ssense, the online fashion platform appears to be embracing several disruptive business strategies that have been popularized in recent years by big-name streetwear players like Supreme.

From today’s announcement of a new product drop strategy back to its acquisition of sneaker marketplace Stadium Goods over a year ago, Farfetch is making the case for the fusion of streetwear and luxury at a time when consumers are increasingly demanding both comfort and style.

It’s a culmination of months of seemingly strategic steps in a more streetwear-focused direction: Today, the luxury marketplace announced the April debut of Farfetch Beat, a new product drop strategy that offers limited-edition items available on its app to shop weekly. The limited-supply retail tactic — which involves releasing high-demand products in small quantities at select dates and locations — has been employed by other labels including sportswear giant Adidas (especially through its collaboration with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand) as well as fashion houses Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Related New Guards Group Bolsters Its Brand Portfolio With Opening Ceremony Acquisition This Is How Much Today's Shoppers Are Spending on a New Pair of Sneakers Farfetch's Profitability Concerns Are a Sign of the New Normal

The announcement comes six months after Farfetch entered into a $675 million deal to purchase New Guards Group, which holds exclusive licenses for buzzy labels including Off-White, Palm Angels and Heron Preston. During its third-quarter call on the same day in August, Farfetch founder and CEO José Neves shared that the streetwear-centered firm’s roster of brands “sold more on Farfetch in Q3 than any other single brand.” He also called out the performance of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, which Neves said became the site’s No. 1 most-searched luxury brand, ahead of more established heritage brands on the website. (Farfetch’s marketplace includes labels such as Burberry, Gucci, Prada and Saint Laurent.)

The company also snapped up Stadium Goods for $250 million back in December 2018 — marking its entry into the swiftly growing luxury streetwear resale scene. As exclusive product drops tend to create the impression of item scarcity, it’s not unusual for streetwear aficionados to resell highly sought-after products to make a profit. Further staking its claim in resale, Farfetch in May introduced Second Life — a service that allows customers to sell their pre-owned luxury items in exchange for Farfetch credit, giving shoppers incentive to return to the website to make a purchase.

Farfetch is expected to report its 2019 annual results next week.

Want more?

Farfetch’s Profitability Concerns Are a Sign of the New Normal

Farfetch’s Stock Plummets Nearly 50% After Snapping Up Off-White Parent Company

Farfetch Is Testing Out the Resale Market