Caleres Shuffles Top Leadership at Famous Footwear

Michael Edwards, who has been at Caleres since 2008, steps into the role.

Caleres Inc. today named a new leader for Famous Footwear, its biggest business.

The St. Louis-based company tapped insider Michael Edwards as its president. Molly Adams, who has been in the role since 2018, is exiting for another opportunity.

Edwards was most recently SVP of digital commerce, planning, allocation and stores at Caleres.

Prior to that, he held various roles at Famous Footwear, including chief customer officer, SVP of merchandise planning and analytics and VP of sales and store operations.

“Mike is a capable and successful leader who has seen the business through every lens,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman, president and CEO. “I am confident he will use his institutional knowledge and his extensive digital commerce, operating, product and marketing experience to further the positive momentum within our largest brand.”

Sullivan pointed to the executive’s strong understanding of the customer and solid leadership abilities as key reasons he is the right person for fueling sales and profit. “We want to be the first and only choice for family footwear. The board and senior executive team look forward to working closely with Mike to make that happen,” Sullivan said.

During the pandemic, Edwards played a critical role in reopening and operating stores that had closed during the lockdowns across the company. Importantly, he focused heavily on digital expansion, including the implementation of buy-now-pay-later platform QuadPay and the rollout of a curbside service at more than 600 Famous stores. Like other retailers, Famous has also been using its stores to fulfill digital orders.

“I have a true passion for this business, the utmost confidence in the Famous go-forward strategy, and I am honored to lead this significant part of the Caleres portfolio,” said Edwards. “Famous Footwear is expertly positioned to excel in any market environment through our ability to offer the national brands she wants, when and where she wants to shop – online and in store.”

Edwards noted that the company’s sweet spot — in athletic and athleisure — is a big advantage during this climate.