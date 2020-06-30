Facebook Ad Boycott: All the Footwear + Fashion Brands That Have Joined

Since its launch on June 17, footwear market leaders have sided with the “#StopHateforProfit” initiative and pulled their July ads from , and its Instagram subsidiary, for failing to make the social media platforms less hateful.

“#StopHateforProfit” is an effort formed by group of civil rights organizations including The Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense. In an ad published in the Los Angeles Times, the group stated its goal is for large Facebook advertisers to “show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety” as a response to the social media platform’s “repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate.”

“We are asking all businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July,” the group wrote on its website.

Since the initiative was revealed, leaders in the athletic, outdoor and fashion markets have publicly announced they would join the movement. Thus far, participating brands include Patagonia, Vans, Adidas and several others of note.

Below are the companies who are participating in the “#StopHateforProfit” effort.

Adidas and Reebok

Adidas and Reebok emailed a statement to FN on June 29 revealed it has pulled advertising from Facebook and Instagram for July. “Racist, discriminatory, and hateful online content have no place in our brand or in society,” the statement read. “Over the next 30 days we will develop criteria to hold ourselves and every one of our partners accountable for creating and maintaining safe environments.”

Patagonia

On June 22, Patagonia announced its support of the growing “#StopHateforProfit” initiative. “Patagonia is proud to join the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign. We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant,” the company wrote in a statement, attributed to its head of marketing Cory Bayers. “For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform.”

On June 29, German sportswear giant Puma announced it would join the #StopHateFor Profit efforts. “We are proud to join the #StopHateforProfit boycott. We will stop all advertisements on Facebook and Instagram throughout July,” the company wrote on Twitter.

REI

Outdoor retailer REI announced its decision to pull ads from Facebook and Instagram on June 19 in support of the StopHateforProfit boycott of the social media platforms. “For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We’re pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July. #StopHateForProfit,” REI wrote in a statement.

The North Face

Outdoor standout The North Face was an early supporter of #StopHateforProfit, announcing it would pull its ads from Facebook amid uproar over its policies regarding hate speech and racist content. “Effective June 19, The North Face is halting all U.S. paid advertising with Facebook until stricter policies are put in place to stop racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform,” a company statement said. “We know that for too long harmful, racist rhetoric and misinformation has made the world unequal and unsafe, and we stand with the NAACP and the other organizations who are working to #StopHateforProfit.”

Vans

Vans announced its support of #StopHateForProfit on June 29, stating it will divert its advertising investment to support Black communities through empowerment and education programs, and will also expand its support of racial equality and access initiatives. “We remain committed to our responsibility to do more in the fight against racial inequality,” said Nick Street, Vans VP of global integrated marketing said in a statement. “Our decision to join the #StopHateForProfit campaign demonstrates just one of the ways we are working diligently, thoughtfully and continuously to becoming anti-racist in everything we do.” The skate brand also said it will use the costs of U.S. and Canada store window displays in July to “uplift and empower the Black community.”