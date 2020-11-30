Extra Butter opens another door in New York, this time in the borough of Queens.

The Extra Butter Cyber Monday sale has started, and the retailer is offering up to 75% off hundreds of items.

Included in its deals are shoes for men and women from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans, Converse, Saucony and several others. The discounts are on both classic and modern footwear favorites including men’s Adidas ZX 1000 looks (down to $40 from $100), the Vans x “The Simpsons” Sk8-Hi for men (now $64 from $80), women’s and men’s Nike Air Max 97s in metallic gold (for $108 and $126, respectively, down from $180) and more.

Nike Air Max 97 QS for men in metallic gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Additionally, the retailer has several deals on apparel and accessories. Included in its offer are discounts on selections from its private label brand, a range that features items such as the PS1 T-shirt and hoodie, Athletic Dept. mesh shorts, Clarence leisure shirt, Dwight track jacket and more.

Aside from its private label, the deals extend to athletic and streetwear staple brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, Pleasures, Stussy and others.

The Extra Butter Cyber Monday sale can be shopped via Extrabutterny.com.

Extra Butter PS1 hoodie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Extra Butter has made several headlines as of late, most notably for the opening of its second NYC door, this time in the borough of Queens. The Long Island City storefront — which is located at 22-03 Jackson Avenue and open now — takes space within the PS1 building adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art.

The new store has 3,000 square feet of retail space and features a movie theatre setting. To pull off the theme, EB added 12 plush vintage seats, a cinema-quality projector and a concession stand stocked with rare soda, candy and popcorn.