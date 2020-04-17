eBay Launches Michael Jordan Store Ahead of ‘The Last Dance’

As basketball fans eagerly await the premier of “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s final championship season with the Chicago Bulls, eBay is giving watchers at home the chance to buy anything with his name attached to it.

The company announced today that it has a new hub for Jordan’s biggest fans, eBay.com/MJcollectibles, where they can buy items such as a game-worn 1988 Chicago Bulls jersey that is signed by the basketball hall-of-famer (in an auction that’s starting at 99 cents), a 1986 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card, an autographed and framed 1994-95 Chicago Bulls #45 jersey and more.

And for the sneaker enthusiast, eBay is launching a series of drops every Friday at 12 p.m. ET on its social channels through May 15. The calendar features today’s pre-release of the Air Jordan 6 “DMP” for $200, the restock of the Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple 2.0” on April 24 for $170, the pre-release of the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” for $200 on May 1 and the restock of the Air Jordan 3 “UNC” for $190 on May 8.

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” will debut back-to-back on Sunday via ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. There will be two episodes a day every Sunday until May 17. People outside of the U.S. interested in watching can check the series out on Netflix.

