eBay Announces a One-Day Flash Sale on Sneakers Priced at $200 or More

If there’s a sneaker on eBay that you’ve been wanting to buy, today may be the day to make the purchase.

The website is hosting a flash sale today starting at 11 a.m. ET that will last until 9 p.m. ET. With the one-time use coupon code “PAIRUP,” for 10 hours eBay is offering 10% off any sneaker that is valued at $200 or more.

To redeem the code, users need to sign into their eBay account, shop for one pair of athletic shoes costing $200 or more, enter the coupon code in the redemption code field and pay for the sneakers by 9 p.m. ET.

In eBay’s terms and conditions, the company stated the discount is capped at $100, and it applies to the purchase price, excluding shipping, handling and taxes. The two categories it will work for are “Men’s Athletic Shoes” and Women’s Athletic Shoes.” Also, it does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Mist.” CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Yesterday, it appeared that eBay trolled competitor StockX on Twitter after the company emailed customers revealing a new 3% processing fee to customers that will be added to the purchase price of an item, effective April 22. On the social media platform, eBay wrote, “We wanted to take this moment to remind our sneaker community that eBay has ZERO fees for buyers and ZERO fees for sellers $100+. Just sayin’.”

In December 2019, eBay announced that it eliminated seller fees for all sneakers priced over $100 in North America.

We wanted to take this moment to remind our sneaker community that eBay has ZERO fees for buyers and ZERO fees for sellers $100+. Just sayin’. 😉#sneakers #sneakerhead pic.twitter.com/cVw2X8kfVo — eBay (@eBay) April 15, 2020

