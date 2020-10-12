eBay Is Authenticating All New and Pre-Owned Collectible Sneakers Worth $100 and Up

eBay is expanding its “Authenticity Guarantee” to sneaker sales.

The e-commerce platform announced today that the service, which launched in September to cover watches worth $2,000 and up, now includes new and pre-owned collectible sneakers that cost more than $100.

According to the company, an independent team of experts will fully vet and verify the “most popular” sneaker styles and brands on its marketplace starting this month. It will then broaden the “Authenticity Guarantee” to all $100-plus sneaker sales by early next year.

“Authentication has become an expectation for today’s consumers in categories of high passion and high value, and this program makes eBay the most attractive platform for enthusiasts in these categories,” SVP and general manager of eBay North America Jordan Sweetnam said in a statement. “eBay operates the world’s most diverse sneaker marketplace, with the widest selection and best prices, and by removing any uncertainty with the buying process, our community can buy and sell with total confidence.”

eBay explained that, when a sneaker purchase is made, the seller ships the item directly to the online retailer’s third-party authentication facility — created in partnership with Sneaker Con — for a “comprehensive, multipoint physical inspection.” The independent authenticator then confirms whether the item is consistent with its listing title, description and images. If so, an eBay tag guaranteeing authenticity will be attached to the sneakers.

Watch on FN

Following the assessment, the sneakers are then sent via expedited shipping to the buyer. For returns, eBay said it will ship the item back to the authentication center, where the third-party experts will verify the sneaker and its condition before sending it to the seller.

Last year, eBay saw more than half a million sneaker listings on average on its platform and reported that it sold nearly six million sneakers in the United States and Canada. It has also canceled selling fees on any sneaker purchase of $100 or more, which has helped attract more sellers onto its marketplace.