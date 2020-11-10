eBay Is Auctioning 60 Rare Air Jordans a Day Throughout the Week — These Are the Hard-to-Find Sneakers That Are Available

Air Jordan fans, eBay has something special for you going on right now.

The secondary marketplace is currently hosting an exclusive auction of rare and hard-to-find Air Jordan sneakers via eBay.com from a collection that is more than 30 years old. The auction features items from the user shoezeum, which is the name of the now defunct sneaker museum in Las Vegas formerly owned by Jordy Geller.

eBay will make roughly 60 pairs of sneakers available every day via 10-day auction, with the last set of listings taking place on Nov. 13. The marketplace stated all of the shoes featured are brand new and in their original boxes.

Included in the auctions are undeniable grails such as the first-ever Air Jordan 1 High retros that released in 1994, an original Air Jordan 11 from 1995 that resemble the ones that basketball icon Michael Jordan wore during the 1995-96 NBA Playoffs, an original Air Jordan 14 from 1998 that is reminiscent of what the baller laced up when he hit his last shot as a member of the Chicago Bulls and many more.

Additionally, eBay stated that all of the sneakers featured that sell for $200 or more will be eligible for its Authenticity Guarantee, which means they will be confirmed to be real by third-party authenticators.

An original Air Jordan 11 “Columbia Blue” that’s part of a massive eBay auction. CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

An original Air Jordan 10 “Steel Gray.” CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

An original Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.” CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay