Target, Trader Joe’s + More Essential Stores to Close on Easter Sunday

As essential shopping continues to surge during the coronavirus crisis, some stores will close this Sunday, April 12, for the Easter holiday in order to give workers a break.

Trader Joe’s announced the news on its website, citing “a much needed day of rest” for its employees. BJ’s Wholesale Cub also said it would close on Easter to allow team members “to rest and recharge.” (Both stores have remained opened in years past.) Similarly, hardware chain Lowes tweeted Tuesday that it will close all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada to “show appreciation to our associates.”

Meanwhile, Target, Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club (all of which typically close for Easter) will remain closed for the holiday this year.

With many Americans adjusting to the new, but presumably temporary, normal of being quarantined, some essential stores will remain open to meet customer demand, including CVS, Walmart, Whole Foods and Walgreens.

As it remains open, Walmart has rolled out new social-distancing measures over the weekend to increase safety and health of its associates and customers, including limiting store hours to allow for more cleaning and restocking. It has also started checking employees’ temperatures and making gloves and masks available to all of its associates.

Target has also taken a similar approach: The retailer is reducing head count within its stores by actively monitoring shopper traffic across its outposts. The retailer has started providing face masks and gloves to its store associates and distribution center workers as well.

