How DTLR Is Focusing on Community During Black History Month

Major players in the sneaker industry have their own ways to celebrate Black History Month, and retailer DTLR is doing so through community service-oriented activations.

Throughout February, as part of its “Mission 1865” campaign — named after the year the 13th Amendment was ratified to abolish slavery — DTLR will engage in several efforts, including community service, experience sponsorships and rewards for hard-working teachers.

As part of its efforts, employees of the company will participate in 1,865 community service hours by partnering with organizations and provide them with kits to clean up their neighborhoods; work with schools and youth organizations to sponsor field trips to African American history museums; and hold a classroom decorating contest to give teachers a chance to win a $250 shopping spree for classroom supplies and a sponsored Black History Month party.

Although DTLR has several initiatives in the works, it is not the only market heavyweight with Black History Month activations. Foot Locker is documenting the roles African Americans play in sneaker and streetwear culture through its employee-focused “Now & Next” video series, and brands including New Balance and Nike delivered BHM-themed sneaker collections.

Want more?

Black History Month Spotlight: The Girl With the Glass Slipper, Jessica Rich

Black History Month Spotlight: How Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter Builds a Team That Reflects Her World

Black History Month Spotlight: How Bimma Williams Is Making Sure People of Color Claim a Seat at the Table