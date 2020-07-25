Even DSW Is Getting in on TikTok With the Launch of a New Campaign

DSW is tapping into a new demographic with its latest campaign.

The footwear chain has launched its first-ever hashtag challenge on short-form video app TikTok. Throughout this weekend, #TooManyShoes invites users on the social networking platform to show off their entire wardrobe of shoes for any occasion.

Participants are offered the chance to win a full closet of footwear, and DSW will be giving away ten $500 gift cards.

In a statement, DSW said it sought to capitalize on an audience that has not only turned to social media to connect with others and keep themselves entertained, but also hasn’t had enough opportunities to wear their favorite shoes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people indoors.

“DSW’s customer loves to express themselves through their own personal style, along with TikTok’s platform that showcases and elevates self-expression,” CMO Amy Stevenson told FN. “This was the perfect opportunity to engage our customers to show us their favorite DSW shoes and provide some fun and levity during this time.”

As part of the challenge, the retailer developed an original song with up-and-coming musician Julian Xtra and singer DEVMO. It also tapped five TikTok influencers — Bria Jones, Alicia Gordillo, Rodney Lee, Everett Williams and Brittany Xavier — to bring more attention to the challenge.

A number of boldface fashion and footwear brands have also ventured into TikTok territory: Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Tory Burch are already on the app and have experimented with new ways to engage with and reach the channel’s younger, Gen Z demographic.

Despite its enormous success, TikTok has made headlines over the past few weeks regarding queries into user privacy and security. The White House has considered a ban on the app, which was founded in China, and users around the world recently experienced a glitch around their notifications, the display of likes and view counts. Amazon had also previously ordered its employees to delete TikTok from any devices that were also being used with corporate emails but reportedly walked back the requirement on the same day, announcing that the message was sent “in error.”