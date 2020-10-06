Dollar Tree Is Hiring More Than 25,000 Workers For the Holiday Season — Here Are the Recruiting Dates

Dollar Tree Inc. is staffing up for the holidays.

The discount retailer — also parent to the Family Dollar chain — has announced plans to employ more than 25,000 associates at its stores and distribution centers. This year marks the company’s fifth annual nationwide hiring event, which will be hosted from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, as it seeks to boost its workforce during an unprecedented retail shopping season.

“Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are excited to bring aboard motivated individuals as we provide our customers with great values this holiday season in convenient, easy-to-shop locations,” chief human resources officer Betty Click said in a statement. “Whether you are just starting your career, looking for a new opportunity or interested in earning extra money for the holidays, we offer a broad range of open positions to fit your needs and availability.”

Among the positions Dollar Tree wants to fill are full-time and part-time roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stocking associates, as well as temporary holiday help. At its distribution centers, the company is also looking for management, order fillers, equipment operators and warehouse associates.

According to the retailer, nearly 28,000 workers were promoted into new positions within the organization last year. Currently, it operates 15,479 outposts across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

Dollar Tree invited candidates to apply online at www.DollarTree.com/Careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/Careers. It expects to conduct interviews via phone in an effort to adhere to safety protocols put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of big-name brands and retailers have also begun hiring for the holidays, with a focus on fulfilling online orders as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to change the ways consumers shop: Last week, Gap Inc. said that it would employ additional workers for contactless services, such as curbside pickup and buy online, pick up in store, as it experiences a surge in online demand.

What’s more, Target shared two weeks ago that it would double the number of store associates dedicated to contactless services, as well as train additional existing workers to assist during peak shopping periods. The announcement came just days after rival big-box chain Walmart revealed plans to employ 20,000 people for seasonal jobs at its e-commerce fulfillment centers across the U.S.