Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Are Hiring — Here’s How to Get a Job

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many nationwide retailers have terminated or furloughed workers to cut costs. Dollar Tree Inc., however, is hiring.

The discount chain, which operates its namesake store and the Family Dollar banner, announced today its plans to host a virtual career fair next week for full- and part-time jobs. Through the event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on July 29, the company aims to employ roughly 1,300 workers within its 26 distribution centers in the United States. These posts include order filling, equipment operating and warehouse associate roles, as well as management positions.

“We are proud to host a virtual event so candidates can safely interview for various roles at our distribution centers across the country,” chief logistics officer Michael Lech said in a statement. The company’s distribution network, he added, “plays an integral role” in delivering products to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s about 15,370 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

According to the retailer, candidates will virtually connect with members from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s human resources teams at their selected distribution centers. The company is also hiring employees at its Rosenberg, Texas, facility that recently began operations, as well as its newest location in Ocala, Fla., which is scheduled to open this year.

Interested applicants have been invited to register on the chain’s portal for the career fair. Dollar Tree also shared that, in 2019, nearly 28,000 associates were promoted into new positions within the organization.

The company’s hiring wave comes as the U.S. labor force faces a historic blow due to the COVID-19 health crisis: Just days ago, the Labor Department reported that another 1.3 million people filed jobless claims during the week ended July 11. (Roughly 50 million people in the U.S. applied for unemployment over the past four months alone.)

Although a loosening of restrictions could lead companies to rehire some of their employees, many of those roles could begin to lose their purpose as the world adjusts to a new normal. Some boldface retailers — including department store Nordstrom and outdoor giant REI — have announced job cuts, while others have trimmed executive pay and tapped their revolving credit lines to maintain liquidity.