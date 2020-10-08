Dollar General Is Opening More Stores — But They’re Not What You Might Expect

Dollar General has unveiled a new retail concept in a bid to attract higher-income shoppers still seeking good deals.

The discount chain announced today the upcoming debut of Popshelf, which features accessories, decor, cosmetics, household supplies, party goods and more — with roughly 95% of items priced at $5 or less.

According to the company, the first two locations — each spanning about 9,000 square feet — will open up near Nashville in the Hendersonville and Clarksville communities this fall. It plans to launch roughly 30 Popshelf units in various markets across the United States by the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

“We are excited to introduce Popshelf from a position of strength, further highlighting our innovative spirit and building on our proven track record of store format innovation,” CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement. “We have leveraged robust consumer insights to create a unique store that we believe will resonate with new customers, while providing Dollar General with even more opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”

The new Popshelf outposts are expected to house some of Dollar General’s private-label merchandise. The Tennessee-based retailer shared that its initial targeted customers for the retail concept are primarily women and located in diverse suburban communities with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.

“Building on the success, learnings and insights from Dollar General’s non-consumables initiative, we are excited to unveil Popshelf following our work to research, create and define the brand and merchandising offerings,” added EVP and chief merchandising officer Emily Taylor. “At Popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores.”

Dollar General also shared that each Popshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs. It has invited people to apply for roles through the portal Careers.Popshelf.com.

The announcement comes five months after Dollar General revealed plans to devote an additional $25 million to retail, distribution and fleet employee bonuses. (It brings the company’s total investment in “employee appreciation bonuses” to roughly $60 million.) As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S., the chain made plans to hire 50,000 workers by the end of April to keep up with “heightened demand for household essentials.”