Dollar General Is Offering a Special Discount for First Responders Fighting Coronavirus

Dollar General is saying thank you to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Starting today and through at least April 30, the discount chain will offer 10% off orders for medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsman across its fleet of stores. The measure is meant “to demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities,” according to CEO Todd Vasos.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” Vasos said in a release.

Last week, Dollar General announced that it was looking to hire an additional 50,000 workers by the end of April to keep up with coronavirus-related demand. The company currently operates over 16,300 stores across 45 U.S. states, along with 17 distribution centers and five cold storage facilities. It expects most of the newly created positions to be temporary.

Across all Dollar General stores, the first hour of each morning has been dedicated to seniors to allow at-risk individuals to shop in a less crowded setting. The retailer is shutting its stores an hour earlier to allow for additional cleaning and restocking of shelves.

Dollar General is not alone in offering its support to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. With shoes as an unexpected need for some in the medical field, several companies are giving free footwear to those in the health-care industry. Merrell has delivered over 1,200 pairs of shoes to hospitals in western Michigan, Allbirds has donated over $500,000 worth of footwear and Keen is giving away 100,000 shoes, valued at about $10 million.

Want more?

Wall Street Braces for Another Wild Week as Trump Extends Coronavirus Shutdown