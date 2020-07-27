Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Close All Stores and Distribution Centers on Thanksgiving

Dick’s Sporting Goods has joined the growing list of retailers that will shutter their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

The Coraopolis, Penn.-based company announced today its plans to close all outposts — including specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream — as well as distribution centers on Nov. 26. It has nearly 730 locations across the country. (In previous years, most Dick’s brick-and-mortar units would open with limited evening hours on the holiday.)

What’s more, Dick’s said that its employees would continue to receive a 15% pay premium through the end of the year.

”We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” chairman and CEO Ed Stack wrote in a statement. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

This year, all of its locations will operate on standard business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25, while information on hours for the rest of the holiday weekend, including Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.

Aside from Dick’s, big-box chains Walmart and Target have announced that they would make a break from tradition by closing their locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Last week, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retail giant said it would shut down its namesake and Sam’s Club units in the United States during the holiday. Its more than 5,350 stores in the country typically operate under regular hours on Thanksgiving Day as it keeps certain areas in its outposts roped off until Black Friday deals begin later in the day.

On the other hand, while Target will close on Nov. 26, it will launch its holiday deals — both in stores and online — in October.

For many retailers, Thanksgiving has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with consumers rushing out to get deals as a post-turkey tradition. Many companies made the decision to shutter or give their employees the day off even before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted retail traditions.