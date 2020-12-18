Scrambling for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts? Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Offering Same-Day Delivery in These States

The rush is on for last-minute shoppers — but Dick’s Sporting Goods might have a solution.

The Coraopolis, Pa.-based chain announced today that it has teamed up with Instacart to offer same-day delivery from more than 150 stores amid the holiday shopping crunch. According to the company, customers in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C., can take advantage of the service.

“Our technology solutions have been able to deliver products to our athletes, however, wherever and whenever they want,” Dick’s SVP of e-commerce Joe Pietropola said in a statement. “By adding Instacart, we give our athletes another same-day option, which is fast and reliable delivery to their homes.”

To use the offering, Dick’s customers in participating states can visit www.Instacart.com/Dicks-Sporting-Goods or download the Instacart app on their mobile devices. After an order is placed, an Instacart shopper will pick up and deliver the item within the customer’s specified timeframe, whether it’s in an hour or scheduled in advance.

With the partnership, Dick’s joins Instacart’s roster of more than 500 national, regional and local retail partners across the United States. The offering comes at a time when more consumers are demanding convenience via contactless options as the COVID-19 health crisis worsens in certain parts of the country.

“People across the country have embraced outdoor activities this year as a way to stay active and safe, and we’ve seen a meaningful increase in demand for sporting goods across our marketplace,” observed Instacart VP of retail Chris Rogers.

Dick’s has emerged as a power player amid the coronavirus pandemic: For the three months ended Oct. 31, it logged an income of $182.2 million, or earnings of $2.01 per share, compared with the prior year’s income of $44.8 million, or earnings of 52 cents per share. In addition, revenues increased 22.9% to $2.41 billion. Both profits and sales were better than analysts’ expectations.

During the third quarter, the company also saw a 95% hike in its e-commerce business, while comps at its brick-and-mortar fleet improved double digits. Dick’s added that stores fulfilled about 70% of online sales and approximately 90% of total sales growth in the quarter, whether it was a purchase at the register, picked up curbside or delivered through its ship-from-store service.