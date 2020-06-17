Dick’s Sporting Goods’ New Discount Stores Give Shoppers Up to 90% Off on Nike, Adidas and More

Shoppers across nine states can get deep discounts on Nike, Adidas and more name-brand merchandise at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Coraopolis, Penn.-based retailer has opened two new concept stores, Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse, as part of its brick-and-mortar footprint expansion. Counting the three off-price locations that debuted last year in Utica, Mich., Spartanburg, S.C., and Racine, Wis., the company now has 11 outlet and clearance centers.

The three new Overtime outposts — open in Plainville, Conn., and Hagerstown, Md., and launching next week in Philadelphia — house an assortment of apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment up to 75% off regular prices. These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. According to Dick’s, new markdowns will be added throughout the year to keep inventory fresh at its outlets.

What’s more, the sporting goods giant has introduced five Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale units, which offer discounts up to 90% off. Over the next six months, shoppers at the clearance outposts — located in Avon, Ind., St. Peters, Mo., North Olmstead, Ohio, South Hills, Pa., and Brookfield, Wis. — will also see temporary popups within stores. (It did not provide more information about the popup experiences.) The Warehouses are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week.

As of May 2, Dick’s operated 726 namesake locations across the United States. The portfolio expansion comes as the company continues to reap the benefits of its investments in e-commerce and omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup, over the past several years.

Although temporary store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic led to a 29.5% decline in its comps, the retailer noted a 110% gain in its online business during the first quarter. Plus, Dick’s is already taking the lion’s share of the sporting goods market following the bankruptcies of Sports Authority, Eastern Mountain Sports and — most recently — Modell’s Sporting Goods, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in mid-March when the COVID-19 outbreak struck the U.S.

Through the first four weeks of the second quarter, the chain reported e-commerce sales that surged more than 250%. It also reported that comps for the same period decreased only 4%, which represented a “progressive recovery” as the retailer begins reopening stores.