Amid Widespread Retail Closures, Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Opening More Stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The athletic and outdoor retailer has announced plans to open 11 stores — four of its namesake chains, one combination Dick’s and Golf Galaxy location, five Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale outposts and one Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods — in nine states during the month of August.

The four Dick’s Sporting Goods stores are set for ribbon-cutting ceremonies in Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, Mass., on Aug. 7 through Aug. 9; Westgate Mall in Brockton, Mass., on Aug. 8 through Aug. 9; Deptford Mall in Deptford, N.J., on Aug. 15 through Aug. 16; and Midland Park Mall in Midland, Texas, on Aug. 28 through Aug. 30.

Meanwhile, the Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy unit in Cumberland Mall in Cumberland, Ga., will host a grand opening on Aug. 21 through Aug. 23. This store will offer apparel, footwear and equipment from the company’s own private brands — including DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear — as well as popular labels like Nike, Adidas and The North Face.

What’s more, Dick’s Sporting Goods will also open new clearance and outlet locations: On Aug. 5, Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale stores will open in Lake View Plaza in Orland Park, Ill.; Centennial Promenade in Englewood, Colo.; and Fair City Mall in Fairfax, Va. Then on Aug. 7, another such outpost will open in Burlington Plaza in Amherst, N.Y., and on Aug. 26, a standalone Warehouse Sale shop will open in Brockton, Mass. These units will offer discounts between 30% to 90% off original prices on top brands, as well as provide a “temporary pop-up-style experience” for shoppers.

The one Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods unit, which will have an assortment of apparel, footwear and equipment at up to 90% off, is slated to open in Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, Az., on Aug. 26.

Following these store openings, the retail chain will have 729 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, 96 Golf Galaxy outposts, 10 Warehouse Sale locations and four Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods units across 47 states in the country. With the new stores, the company expects to hire roughly 300 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ expansion comes at a trying time for the retail sector as lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to push consumers online and reduce foot traffic to physical stores. A number of big-name fashion and footwear players — such as the recently bankrupted JCPenney, fast-fashion giant H&M and most recently Frye — have collectively announced hundreds of closures in hopes of staying afloat as the COVID-19 outbreak pummels businesses.