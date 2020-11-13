Putting Customer Safety First, Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Offering Black Friday Deals for 10 Days

Black Friday isn’t a one-day event for Dick’s Sporting Goods this year.

The sporting goods retail giant announced that it will offer its Black Friday deals over a 10-day period. Additionally, DSG stated it has hired more staff in order to fulfill its Ship From Store and one-hour Curbside Contactless Pickup orders. (Last month, the retailer announced it planned to employ up to 9,000 seasonal associates as part of its third annual “National Signing Day” on Oct. 14.)

The effort, according to the retailer, was enacted to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Aside from spreading the deals over 10 days, Dick’s Sporting Goods will double-down on its safety measures by using the technology it has at its disposal such as mobile checkout, return stations and the Shop/Click/Pay app in select stores.

“We recognize the holiday shopping season is starting much earlier and will be a different experience this year for our customers,” Dick’s Sporting Goods president Lauren Hobart said in a statement. “For the first time, we are extending our deals and making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best gifts for everyone on their list with flexible pickup and fast shipping to help them alleviate unwanted stress and large crowds. We’ve doubled down on technology solutions to ensure customers get what they need quickly, safely and hassle-free.”

The Black Friday deals will start Nov. 18 and will come to an end both in-store and online at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Although there are tons of sporting equipment deals, there are also plenty in the athletic and outdoor footwear and apparel spaces.

For instance, included in the week-long deals starting Nov. 22 is 25% off select Nike and Adidas footwear, 30% off The North Face. And for the three-day sales starting Nov. 26, DSG will offer up to 25% off men’s, women’s and youth Sorel boots.

Aside from the Black Friday promotions, Dick’s Sporting Goods stated it will also continue to offer “Hot Holiday Deals” via Dicks.com and in-store throughout the holiday season.