Diane von Furstenberg Becomes Latest Brand to Enter the Rental Business

Diane von Furstenberg is getting into the rental business.

The designer, who founded her eponymous label in 1972, has launched her own subscription service through the online platform dvflink.com, which offers shoppers access to hundreds of the brand’s styles for a flat monthly fee of $159.

Subscriptions — each box coming with four pieces — include unlimited shipping and exchanges. Shoppers also have the option of keeping their favorite pieces at a discounted price. (While the service features apparel spanning from tops and bottoms to dresses and outerwear, shoes and accessories are currently not available for rental.)

“We are meticulous with our collection,” the website’s FAQ section read. “We keep all of the items we offer in top shape, putting each one through a thorough cleaning and three rounds of inspection. Each package is also hand-packed, so we can be sure the clothing you choose reaches you in DVF-approved condition.”

As more customers make the case for high-end goods at more wallet-friendly prices, a number of storied fashion retailers have seen opportunities in the secondhand market, whether through resale or rental services.

In April, Neiman Marcus took a minority stake in online consignment market Fashionphile, becoming what is widely reported as the first major luxury player to directly invest in resale. In mid-August, Macy’s and JCPenney forged partnerships with ThredUp to host the reseller’s products at its stores. And in November, fashion rental startup Le Tote closed its acquisition of storied retailer Lord & Taylor, while Nordstrom expanded its partnership with Rent the Runway to offer drop-off locations to even more stores.

