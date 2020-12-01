×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

How Debenhams’ Liquidation Is Connected to Topshop Parent Arcadia’s Insolvency

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Debenhams faces liquidation. Debenhams in Oxford Street, London, the 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have "regretfully" decided to start its liquidation process, while continuing to seek offers. Picture date: Tuesday December 1, 2020. Debenhams said it will continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks. See PA story CITY Debenhams. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire URN:56885329 (Press Association via AP Images)
A Debenhams store on London's Oxford Street.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/AP

Debenhams is closing up shop for good.

The British department store announced today that it plans to permanently shut down all of its locations across the United Kingdom, where it operates 124 outposts as well as its online platform. (Subsidiary Magasin du Nord in Denmark continues to operate independently and will not be impacted.)

In a statement, Debenhams shared that its struggles were compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which led it to file for administration for the second time in the calendar year back in April. Along with FRP Advisory, it was neither able to find a buyer nor restructure its business and thus moved forward with a wind-down of its operations as it seeks offers for all or parts of the company. About 12,000 jobs are at risk.

Related

Amazon Is Giving Front-Line Workers a $300 Bonus for the Holidays

Consumer Spending Loses Momentum, Jobless Claims Tick Up Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Jobless Claims Hit Lowest Level Since Pandemic Struck US -- But America's Recovery Slows as Talks of National Lockdown Heat Up

“All reasonable steps were taken to complete a transaction that would secure the future of Debenhams,” wrote joint administrator Geoff Rowley of FRP. “However, the economic landscape is extremely challenging and — coupled with the uncertainty facing the UK retail industry — a viable deal could not be reached. The decision to move forward with a closure program has been carefully assessed, and while we remain hopeful that alternative proposals for the business may yet be received, we deeply regret that circumstances force us to commence this course of action.”

Watch on FN

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Topshop parent Arcadia Group began insolvency proceedings. The company — also owner of the Topman, Burton and Dorothy Perkins brands — tapped Deloitte as an administrator to oversee a “trading administration” as it plans to continue operations at its 444 locations in the United Kingdom plus 22 other units around the world. It employs about 13,000 workers — 9,294 of which were on furlough at the time of the administrators’ appointment.

Arcadia is the biggest concession operator in Debenhams: Arcadia’s Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis labels altogether represent about 5% of the Debenhams’ sales. Both retailers have units across big-name malls and main streets across the United Kingdom, where thousands of stores are currently shuttered in line with renewed lockdowns and other restrictions.

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad