Debenhams Axes Another 2,500 Jobs

Four months after falling into administration, Debenhams is planning to cut thousands more jobs.

The beleaguered retailer announced that it would trim 2,500 roles — or about 17% of its 14,500 staff in the United Kingdom — in its department stores and warehouses. The company continues to struggle from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to its second bankruptcy in the calendar year back in April.

“The trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal, and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations,” the chain said in a statement. “Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future.”

In early April, the 242-year-old company appointed administrators “in order to protect the business” get it “into a position to reopen and trade as many stores as possible again when restrictions are lifted.”

Since the government lifted restrictions on nonessential businesses, Debenhams has reopened 124 of its brick-and-mortar units. In May, it announced that about 20 of its locations will remain permanently shuttered after it failed to reach a rent agreement with mall operator Hammerson — a move that has already impacted more than 1,000 jobs.

Debenhams put itself up for sale last month in an effort to stave off a liquidation and hopes to secure a buyer by the end of September. Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard has been appointed to oversee the process.

The department store is not alone in facing financial headwinds as COVID-19 sweeps the country. Fellow British retailer Laura Ashley blamed the virus when it declared insolvency in March, while fashion group Oasis Warehouse went bankrupt in mid-April. According to a late March report from market research firm Global Data, one-fifth of U.K.’s apparel and footwear spend could be wiped out this year due to the pandemic.