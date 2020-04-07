Curbside Pickup Is Surging Amid Coronavirus — Here Are the Retailers Doing It Right Now

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many consumers have adhered to social distancing guidelines and opted to make their purchases without setting foot in stores.

Enter contactless shopping services, which give customers the option to buy products online and pick them up at their local stores without the need to risk infection through interaction with others.

From shoe retailer DSW to big-box chain Walmart, some retailers have benefited from such an offering: According to Adobe Analytics, buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS) orders — including curbside pick-up — surged 87% between late February and March 29, compared to the same period last year.

The drive-up service not only eliminates the delivery fee for shoppers, but also diminishes the amount of time they spend in stores. What’s more, it can be faster than delivery and allows consumers to make discretionary purchases at retail stores — the majority of which remain closed across the country.

Amid the pandemic, here are the retailers providing curbside pick-up services.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

How it works: Consumers who make their purchases online can select their local store as well as the contactless curbside pickup option. Dick's Sporting Goods will inform shoppers when their order is ready, and they can then drive to their store and pull up to the main entrance curb. After tapping the "check in" button in the email confirmation — or calling the store then dialing "0" — an associate will deliver the order to the vehicle's back seat or trunk.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

DSW

How it works: With all DSW stores across the country still closed, the shoe retailer is offering customers the option to buy their items online and go curbside. When customers arrive at their local store, an associate wearing protective gloves will transport the order to the car. This service is available only at select stores.

Hours: Hours vary. Contact a local DSW store for curbside pickup hours.

Kohl’s

How it works: While shopping online, customers can select the option for free store pickup. When they’ve received an email confirmation that their order is ready, shoppers can drive to the store and pull up to one of the designated pickup spots. A Kohl’s employee will check the confirmation email on the shopper’s phone from a safe distance and place the order in the car without person-to-person contact.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week

Target

How it works: Through its Drive Up program, Target customers can make use of the retailer’s curbside pickup services, but they must use the Target app. After customers place an order, Target will inform them when it is ready. The customer can update the store to let team members know when they’re on their way. Shoppers should park in a designated Drive Up spot when they reach the store, and the order will be loaded into the car. The retailer has temporarily paused pickup for alcohol and fresh groceries.

Hours: Hours vary. Contact a local Target store for curbside pickup hours.

Walmart

How it works: Shoppers should place their order online and select curbside pickup as well as an appointment time. Upon confirmation, they can drive up to a designated location, where an employee will meet them to load groceries into their trunk; the customer does not need to sign for the order. When demand for the service is high at a local store, shoppers might not be able to take advantage of same-day pickup.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., by appointment.

