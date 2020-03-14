Supreme, Reformation, Phillip Lim + More Fashion Stores Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

From social distancing to scores of employees transitioning to working from home, the coronavirus crisis is changing our daily habits, including how we shop. To prevent further spreading of the disease, some fashion retails are adopting precautionary measures early by closing their physical storefronts for the time being.
Here’s a breakdown of some companies that already have shut their doors.
View this post on Instagram
Dear 3.1 Tribe, As we continue to closely monitor the effects of COVID-19, we have decided to close our New York, Los Angeles, London, and Waikiki retail locations until further notice. It is essential that during this time, we restructure our practices and operate in accordance with the wellbeing of our colleagues and our global citizens. As we adjust to the new and challenging practice of social-distancing, we maintain our larger and constant mission of fostering community. We are taking all necessary precautions to assuage the potential spread of the coronavirus while continuing to act with love, empathy, and connectivity top of mind. Our store teams are still working diligently to serve our customers, and will be actively communicating via email. New York: newyork@31philliplim.com Los Angeles: losangeles@31philliplim.com London: london@31philliplim.com Waikiki: waikiki@31philliplim.com Please continue to visit us online at 31philliplim.com to discover simple joys that will help us get through this together. #LoveUnityCommunity #31Tribe #31GlobalCitizens
3.1 Phillip Lim
Yesterday, the brand announced on Instagram that it would be closing four of its six standalone retail stores as a preventative measure to protect the well-being of staff and customers. The stores under temporary shut down are based in New York City, Los Angeles, Honolulu and London. Other stores are located in Shanghai and Tokyo. 3.1 Phillip Lim clarified that, despite the in-store closures, the teams from all four stores would be available via email to help customers with their orders or purchases.
Glossier
On March 13, Glossier announced on its company Instagram page that all of their permanent and temporary physical retail locations (New York, Los Angeles, London and Atlanta) will be closed for at least the next two weeks. The brand also noted in a statement that its planned Arizona store opening has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a note from CEO, Emily Weiss, she ensured the company’s customer and follower base that all store employees will be guaranteed paid time off.
Supreme
The streetwear juggernaut announced that the brand would be closing its New York City and London stores until further notice. Supreme left a sign outside of its New York storefront explaining the preventative measure without providing a future reopening date.
Reformation
In a lengthy Instagram post, the sustainability-focused brand announced that the company would be closing all of its physical retail stores. The statement said the brand will provide all of its retail employees with paid time off and will cancel any upcoming events or factory tours, too. Reformation signs off by reminding customers that their products are “available on the Corona-immune Internet” and invited followers to open a dialogue on what they want to hear from fashion brands amid the pandemic.
Patagonia
Patagonia made a bold move on Friday, announcing that all of its operations will end as a protective measure for public health safety. “We will temporarily close our stores, offices and other operations at the end of business on Friday, March 13,” wrote Rose Marcario, CEO and president of Patagonia Inc. on a memo posted on the company’s website. “Employees who can work from home will do so. All Patagonia employees will receive their regular pay during the closure. We apologize that over the next two weeks, there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience.” Marcario added that the company will reassess the strategy and update consumers on March 27.
Want more?
Zion Williamson Offers to Cover Stadium Worker Salaries With Games Suspended Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Patagonia Just Made a Bold Move to Help Fight Coronavirus & Every Retailer Should Pay Attention
As Italy’s Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise Dramatically, Here’s How the Fashion Industry Is Taking Action