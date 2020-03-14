Supreme, Reformation, Phillip Lim + More Fashion Stores Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

From social distancing to scores of employees transitioning to working from home, the coronavirus crisis is changing our daily habits, including how we shop. To prevent further spreading of the disease, some fashion retails are adopting precautionary measures early by closing their physical storefronts for the time being.

Here’s a breakdown of some companies that already have shut their doors.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Yesterday, the brand announced on Instagram that it would be closing four of its six standalone retail stores as a preventative measure to protect the well-being of staff and customers. The stores under temporary shut down are based in New York City, Los Angeles, Honolulu and London. Other stores are located in Shanghai and Tokyo. 3.1 Phillip Lim clarified that, despite the in-store closures, the teams from all four stores would be available via email to help customers with their orders or purchases.

Glossier

On March 13, Glossier announced on its company Instagram page that all of their permanent and temporary physical retail locations (New York, Los Angeles, London and Atlanta) will be closed for at least the next two weeks. The brand also noted in a statement that its planned Arizona store opening has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a note from CEO, Emily Weiss, she ensured the company’s customer and follower base that all store employees will be guaranteed paid time off.

The streetwear juggernaut announced that the brand would be closing its New York City and London stores until further notice. Supreme left a sign outside of its New York storefront explaining the preventative measure without providing a future reopening date.

Reformation

In a lengthy Instagram post, the sustainability-focused brand announced that the company would be closing all of its physical retail stores. The statement said the brand will provide all of its retail employees with paid time off and will cancel any upcoming events or factory tours, too. Reformation signs off by reminding customers that their products are “available on the Corona-immune Internet” and invited followers to open a dialogue on what they want to hear from fashion brands amid the pandemic.

Patagonia

Patagonia made a bold move on Friday, announcing that all of its operations will end as a protective measure for public health safety. “We will temporarily close our stores, offices and other operations at the end of business on Friday, March 13,” wrote Rose Marcario, CEO and president of Patagonia Inc. on a memo posted on the company’s website. “Employees who can work from home will do so. All Patagonia employees will receive their regular pay during the closure. We apologize that over the next two weeks, there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience.” Marcario added that the company will reassess the strategy and update consumers on March 27.

