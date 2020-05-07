How To Keep Shoes Clean? Here’s How Retailers Are Approaching Coronavirus Germs

As the U.S. begins the process of reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis, footwear retailers are faced with a range of challenges when it comes to protecting the safety of employees and customers.

With uncertainty around the survival rate of the disease on surfaces and its possible transfer to people, retailers are implementing their own safety measures from sanitizing shoes and boxes after try ons to limiting the handling of shoes to employees.

At J-Ray Shoes in Mobile, Ala, a children’s and women’s store that opened on April 30, co-owner Lele Kerchner has put a plan in place to control the unnecessary handling of merchandise by shoppers.

For product that’s been handled by guests, Kerchner is taking the extra measure of having staff clean these items, along with their boxes, with disinfecting wipes. For product that‘s been returned or being exchanged, the retailer is setting these items aside for several days before putting them back into circulation.

In addition, since customers have been coming into the store with specific items in mind, fewer shoes are being tried on.

Readying to reopen on May 8, Mobley’s Shoes, a women’s and children’s store in Raleigh, N.C., plans to initially limit the number of shoppers, helping reduce the number of pairs on the floor. “We’re trying to be as clean and tidy as possible,” said VP Andrew Mobley, who will be wiping down boxes and shoes with disinfecting wipes after try-ons, along with Brannock devices.

Although social distancing remains a key concern for retailers, Mobley and his staff will continue to fit shoes on customers in order to reduce the further touching of merchandise.

With his store opening a week away on May 18, William Jue, owner of William’s Fashion Shoes in Corpus Christi, Texas, is also ready to wipe shoes and boxes with a disinfectant after footwear has been tried on.

According to Jue, shoe handling will not be a major concern since he plans to have sales associates continue to fit customers. “They expect to be served,” he said, about the store’s sit-and-fit approach. He added that as a precautionary measure his staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Freddie Rodgers, owner of Tootsies Shoes, a children’s store with locations in South Carolina and North Carolina, said she’s decided to take shoes that have been tried on out of circulation for 24 hours, placing them in a designated area of the stock room.

Since that method can result in a loss of sales, retailers carrying brands offering in-stock programs are finding themselves in a winning position, according to Leslie Farrington, southeast sales manager for Badorf Shoe.

Companies like Badorf, whose Footmates and Tsukihoshi brands are available in stock, will be able to replenish inventory within a day or two. “[Retailers]don’t have to be dependent on stock,” she said, giving them an edge.

Pulling out all the stops when it comes to protecting both employees and customers is Rick Ravel, president of Karavel Shoes in Austin, Texas. The store has posted signs asking customers to refrain from touching shoes, while sales associates will be wearing face masks and gloves to eliminate personal contact with merchandise.

Ravel has also placed a sign prominently at the store’s entrance requesting customers use a hand sanitizer upon entering, then suggesting they wear a mask, available for purchase in the store. Shoppers will also have their temperature checked at entry. For added protection, Ravel has created private seating areas in the store out of VC piping and fabric in order to separate guests.

While independents can better monitor store traffic than self-service shoe chains with large formats and thousands of shoes on display, no method is foolproof.

According to Gary Weiner, president and CEO of Saxon Shoes, with locations in Richmond, Va., and Fredericksburg, Va., he does not plan to quarantine or put shoes in the washing machine after they’ve been handled — or stop customers from picking up footwear on display. “Customers are spending money and [want] to touch the shoe,” said Weiner. “What if there’s a shoe in five colors and they want to look at them in the light.”

As independents like Weiner continue to embrace new business tactics, the retailer asks, ”What is Costco, Walmart, Target doing with every customer who comes into their stores and not sure if they need a [garment] in medium or large and touch them both?”