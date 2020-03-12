President Trump Will Suspend Some Travel From Europe to US for 30 Days + Proposes $50M in Small Business Relief

As the coronavirus crisis deepens in the U.S. and across the world, President Trump gave a rare Oval Office address tonight as his administration continues to face criticism over its response to the outbreak.

In the speech, Trump said that starting Friday, the U.S. government would ban travel from Europe to America for 30 days, with the United Kingdom being the exception. There will also be additional exceptions, which were not spelled out, for certain travelers and cargo that goes through a screening process. (The Department of Homeland Security later clarified to CNN that American citizens and family members of American citizens would be able to re-enter the country.)

Among the other big talking points from the speech: Trump called Congress to provide immediate payroll tax relief. He also said he was working on additional measures to ease financial burden for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the coronavirus.

In addition, Trump proposed a funding increase of $50 million that would allow the Small Business Administration to have access to capital and liquidity — and provide loans to businesses in affected states and territories.

The president also said some individuals and businesses will be able to delay the filling of their taxes, due on April 15, though he did not specify who it would apply to.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 1,000 today as some major moves were announced. Schools in the hard-hit Seattle area will close for two weeks, St. Patrick’s Day parades have been canceled and March Madness games will be played without fans attending in person. And the NBA has just suspended its season.