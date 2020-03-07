The Nordstroms Send Personal Letter to Customers About Coronavirus Precautions

The Nordstroms emailed a personal letter to customers today about the retailer’s coronavirus precautions across its store fleet.

Erik Nordstrom — who was just named CEO of the Seattle-based family business this week — and his brother Pete, the president and chief brand officer, wrote in an email that it was important for them to “connect directly” to outline the steps Nordstrom has been taking to keep shoppers, employees and communities safe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “We are confident our stores continue to be safe, and we remain open for business,” the brothers said.

As of today, U.S. officials recorded 312 cases and 17 deaths across the country.

Nordstrom, which has always been known for its top-notch customer service, said the health and safety of its customers has always been the chief priority. “This is a rapidly evolving situation that we will continue to monitor,” the Nordstroms wrote. They noted that the retailer’s 380 stores are cleaned and sanitized daily, but over the past few weeks the company has increased the “frequency and extent of those cleanings.”

From left: Erik Nordstrom, Pete Nordstrom, Kristin Frossmo, Jamie Nordstrom in the new New York store CREDIT: Joshua Scott

Hand sanitizer is also available throughout the stores, and Nordstrom is ensuring that employees have the resources they need to stay healthy.

Nordstrom said its decisions are being informed by guidance from the CDC, PHAC and WHO, along with U.S. and Canadian officials.

Pete Nordstrom emphasized the retailer’s unwavering focus on service in an interview last year. “It’s something we talk about all the time: We’re not perfect, but we work at it and we’re intentional,” he said.

The company, which just revealed disappointing fourth-quarter earnings, also said this week it would close its Trunk Club personal styling boutiques and absorb the concept into nearby Nordstrom stores.

The retailer’s home state of Washington has been hard hit by coronavirus — and the company is encouraging employees in the Seattle headquarters to work from home or telecommute, a statement said.

Already facing traffic and sales declines, retailers across the board are expecting to take a further hit from the coronavirus, which has rattled the industry in recent weeks.