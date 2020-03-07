Report: Italy Is Set to Lock Down Milan, Entire Lombardy Region as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Two weeks ago, Milan Fashion Week was entering its final lap — and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak were just beginning to surface. Today, as the situation devastates the fashion capital, Italy is effectively locking it down, Bloomberg reported.

A draft of a government measure, viewed by Bloomberg, will ban people from entering or exiting the city — and the entire Lombardy region — until April 3. Movement inside the area, which also includes one of the shoe industry’s main manufacturing districts, will be extremely limited. The Lombardy region, also home to Venice, has 11 provinces and about 10 million people, according to reports.

As of today, the Italian government reported that the death toll from the coronavirus had reached 233, with the total number of cases rising to 5,883. The country has been hit harder than any other area of Europe, and cases have risen dramatically in the past few days. The government action is being put in the place to try and halt the spread of coronavirus further.

Many of the industry’s biggest fashion houses, including Prada, Versace, Valentino, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana are headquartered in the city. Giorgio Armani made a last-minute decision to hold his Milan Fashion Week show on Feb. 23 inside an empty theater.

Major Italian footwear brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Sergio Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti, among many others also have a significant presence in Milan, the financial hub of Italy.

The city has already been paralyzed for the past two weeks — and business is being significantly impacted. Major department store buyers were set to finalize fall 2020 orders in the city’s showrooms in the days following fashion week, but they were forced to cancel their trips.

While Paris Fashion Week went on as planned, some events were called off, many stateside buyers decided not to come at all and others went home.