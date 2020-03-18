Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, Here’s What’s No Longer Open in Your State

The coronavirus pandemic has rapidly upended daily life in the U.S. — with millions of workers instructed to work remotely as schools, eateries and stores temporarily shutter.

In many cases, businesses have voluntarily chosen to shut their doors for the time being as a preemptive public safety measure. But a growing number of state and local governments have taken action, with about 7 million residents of California’s Bay Area under virtual lockdown amid a “shelter in place” order requiring people to stay home and keep outside social contact to a minimum.

Below, FN rounds up a state-by-state list of what government restrictions are currently in place.

Alabama

Beginning March 18, all Alabama public K-12 schools are closed for two weeks. No statewise restrictions on businesses have been announced at this time.

Alaska

Alaska has closed all public dine-in services and entertainment facilities, including gyms and theaters, starting March 18. Eateries remain open for delivery and takeout, and the restrictions do not apply to grocery or convenience stories.

Arizona

Arizona schools are closed from March 16 through March 27. Although the state has not issued restrictions on business, the cities of Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson have ordered restaurants to convert to takeout and delivery only for the time being; essential businesses are still open in those areas.

Arkansas

Public schools in Arkansas have closed from March 17 to March 30. Stores, entertainment facilities and restaurants have not been ordered to close or cut back hours at this time.

California

California has directed all bars and wineries to shutter temporarily, with restaurants converting to delivery or takeout only; some schools in the state remain open at this time but Gov. Gavin Newsom has said all schools are likely to close soon and that students will likely not go back for the remainder of the school year. In the Bay Area, residents are currently under “shelter in place” orders and have been instructed to stay home and keep their contact with others to a minimum.

Colorado

On Monday, Colorado ordered all public gatherings to halt for 30 days, with the restrictions applying also to gyms, theaters and casinos. Bars and restaurants are open only for delivery or takeout during this time frame. Statewide school closures have not been ordered, but most of the state’s schools have been shut by local officials.

Connecticut

In a coordinated effort with New York and New Jersey, Connecticut has ordered the temporary shuttering of nonessential businesses, with the exception of eateries for takeout and delivery. Schools are closed until at least March 31.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney ordered the closure of restaurants and bars for the time being, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. Schools are shut through March 27. Malls, retailers and movie theaters remain open for now; casinos have been told to close.

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bars are closed across the states, with restaurant occupancy capped at 50% and beach gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer for now. In-person instruction at universities and colleges has been canceled for the semester, and K-12 schools are closed until April 15.

Georgia

Statewide, Georgia has not placed a restriction on eateries or retailers, but many restaurants have chosen to limit their service to takeout or delivery only for the time being. Through the end of March, public K-12 schools have been shuttered, as have higher-education institutions.

Hawaii

In Hawaii, all bars and clubs have been directed to close temporarily, with restaurants moving to delivery and takeout only. Movie theaters, places of worships and other nonessential attractions have also been asked to shut for the time being. Hawaii schools will remain open after students return from an extended spring break.

Idaho

Statewide, Idaho has not placed any restrictions on business, although some stores and restaurants have decidedly to close as a preemptive measure. Additionally, schools in some districts have closed for the time being, but Idaho has not ordered statewide closures.

Illinois

All restaurants and bars in Illinois are limited to takeout and delivery through March 30. All public and private K-12 schools in the state have also been ordered to close through March 30.

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered bars and nightclubs to close through the end of March. During this time, restaurants will be open only for takeout or delivery. Other businesses, including retail stores, are allowed to remain open as usual.

Iowa

All bars and restaurants in Iowa have been ordered to close through March’s end, although carry-out and delivery is still allowed. Entertainment facilities including gyms, casinos and movie theaters have also been told to shut for now, but retail shops are allowed to remain open.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly has moved all K-12 instruction online for the rest of the academic year. Following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Kelly has ordered public gatherings to be kept to 50 or less. No government restrictions have currently been placed on businesses such as restaurants, bars and retail shops.

Kentucky

Businesses such as theaters, gyms and hair salons have been temporarily shut in Kentucky, with restaurants restricted to takeout and delivery for the time being. Retail stores are allowed to remain open, as they have been deemed essential by Gov. Andy Beshear; laundry facilities, grocery stores, banks and gas stations are also among the businesses that can continue to operate.

Louisiana

Until April 13, casinos, bars and movie theaters are closed in Louisiana, with gatherings limited to 50 or fewer people. Restaurants are open only to delivery or takeout during this time. As of now, other restrictions have been placed on businesses including retailers.

Maine

Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced that public gatherings have been limited to 10 people or less, with dine-in facilities at restaurants or bars closed (restaurants will still be open for takeout and delivery). Businesses such as malls and retail shops have been encouraged to close but are not legally required to do so.

Maryland

Bars, movie theaters and gyms have been closed in Maryland for the time being, with restaurants limited to takeout or delivery only. Gatherings are restricted to 50 people or fewer across the state. Retailers, including purveyors of nonessentials, are still allowed to conduct business. Public schools have been shut for two weeks statewide.

Massachusetts

Bars, wineries and restaurants have been closed to in-person service throughout Massachusetts for a month beginning on March 17. School operations at the K-12 level have been suspended for three weeks effective March 17. Other businesses have not been ordered to close at this time.

Michigan

Effective March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the temporary closure of bars, restaurants, movie theaters, spas, casinos and performance venues. (Eateries may still offer takeout and delivery.) K-12 schools have been shut for three weeks. Retail shops remain open for business.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and breweries through at least March 27. Other businesses are allowed to remain open during this time, and eateries may continue to offer takeout and delivery. Additionally, Minnesota schools are closed for at least eight days dating from March 18.

Mississippi

Statewide, Mississippi has not ordered closures of any businesses or schools at this time. Some businesses in the state, including restaurants and retail shops, have chosen to temporarily shutter. The state has also confirmed that it will not require schools to make up days missed due to coronavirus-related closures.

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered casinos to shut through March 30; other businesses including malls, retail stores and restaurants are not required to close. School closures in Missouri are up to local officials.

Montana

Montana has not required the closure of any businesses at this time, although the state has recommended limiting public gatherings in accordance with CDC guidelines. Montana’s public K-12 schools have been closed for two weeks and Gov. Steve Bullock has placed restrictions on nursing home visitations.

Nebraska

Public events and gatherings statewide are limited to 50 or fewer people. Bars and restaurants will be limited to takeout only in certain areas, dependent upon whether the virus spreads. Other businesses including retail shops are open as usual. Some schools have shut temporarily at the local level.

Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the closure of all nonessential businesses in Nevada for 30 days, including casinos, bars and non-grocery retailers. Restaurants are allowed to conduct only delivery or takeout services. All public, private and charter K-12 schools have been ordered to close through April 6.

New Hampshire

Restaurants and bars are limited to takeout and delivery only through April 7. During this time frame, public gatherings of 50 or more are also prohibited. Retailers are allowed to remain open for now. Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered public schools closed through at least April 3.

New Jersey

In conjunction with New York and Connecticut, New Jersey has temporarily shuttered nonessential businesses including shopping malls, movie theaters and casinos. Restaurants and bars are open only for pickup and delivery. All public and private schools, including universities and colleges, are closed indefinitely.

New Mexico

Gatherings have been limited to 50 people at most. Airport, retail and grocery stores, shopping malls and places of worship are exempt from the order and allowed to remain open. Restaurants and bars have been capped at 50% capacity for now.

New York

Through a coordinated effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has temporarily shut down public spaces including gyms, movie theaters and casinos, with crowd capacity restricted to 50. Bars and restaurants are open only for delivery or takeout. Statewide, schools have been ordered closed beginning March 18 through at least April 1; in New York City, schools are closed through mid-April.

North Carolina

Restaurants and bars in North Carolina have been restricted for now to delivery and carryout only. The state is keeping retail stores open for the time being. Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered K-12 public schools closed until at least March 27.

North Dakota

North Dakota has not placed any restriction at this time on the operation of businesses such as restaurants and retail shops. The state’s private and public schools have been shut through at least March 20.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all bars and restaurants temporarily closed in Ohio, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. Other businesses remain open, and Ohio schools are closed for at least three weeks.

Oklahoma

Public schools throughout Oklahoma are shut until at least April 6. Statewide, Oklahoma has not placed restrictions on places of business including retail stores and restaurants, but Oklahoma City has limited restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery only for now.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown has banned events of more than 25 people for a four-week period, as well as restricted restaurants and bars to delivery and takeout only. Various retail stores including grocers are exempt from the order.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has temporarily shut down all nonessential businesses, including limiting restaurants to takeout only. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open. Public schools in the state are closed for two weeks.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has temporarily eliminated dine-in food services, with public gatherings limited to 25 or fewer people. Other establishments are allowed to remain open for business as usual.

South Carolina

South Carolina has closed all schools, including higher-education institutions, through the end of March. The state has asked public gatherings to be kept to 100 people or fewer. Bars and restaurants have been ordered to temporarily end dine-in services, and other businesses are allowed to remain open as usual for the time being.

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem has not ordered the shuttering of any businesses in the state at this time. However, South Dakota schools have been told to close through March 27.

Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee has not formally ordered any businesses to shut at this time. However, the state has asked mass gatherings to be kept to 250 people or less and has urged schools to use discretion in determining whether to temporarily shut down.

Texas

Texas has not implemented any statewide closures at this time. However, the city of Austin has ordered bars and restaurants to cease in-person services for six weeks and limited public gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Utah

For two weeks, Utah will restrict dine-in options at bars and restaurants across the state. Gov. Gary Herbert has not placed restrictions on other businesses at this time and encourages residents to support local businesses in their area.

Vermont

Through April 6, bars and restaurants in Vermont will be closed, with delivery and takeout options still allowed. The state has also restricted gatherings of more than 50 people, with public schools ordered closed for the time being. Retail shops are open for business as long as capacity is capped at 50.

Virginia

For the time being, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers are required to operate at a 10-person maximum capacity, with restaurants still allowed to conduct takeout and delivery business. Grocers and other retail stores are not required to adhere to the 10-person rule.

Washington

Restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities statewide have been temporarily closed in Washington. Restaurants may continue offering takeout and delivery business, and retail outlets can operate with reduced capacity. Public schools in the state must shut through April 24.

West Virginia

Bars and restaurants are closed to eat-in patrons for the time being, and casinos are temporarily shuttered. The state, the last in the U.S. to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus, has not placed restrictions on other businesses at this time.

Wisconsin

All bars and restaurants in Wisconsin are closed for the time being, with an exception for takeout and delivery services. Mass gatherings of more than 10 have been temporarily banned, with exceptions for childcare, hotels, transportation, food pantries, courts, long-term care units, hospitals and military. All public and private schools are indefinitely shuttered.

Wyoming

Wyoming has not placed any statewide restrictions on business operations at this time. Gov. Mark Gordon has, however, recommended that schools close through at least April 3.

