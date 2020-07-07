Concepts to Close Tomorrow to Observe Blackout Day 2020

Concepts is closing its stores tomorrow to observe Blackout Day 2020, an economic boycott that asks people to either refrain from spending money or to spend only with Black-owned businesses.

Additionally, the boutique is asking its customers to support local Black-owned stores.

“We at Concepts stand in economic solidarity with the Black community. To observe this, all Concepts stores will be closed for business on July 7, 2020. We are taking this time to educate ourselves and support Black-owned businesses in our neighborhoods (many of which need more help now than ever due to the current health pandemic),” the boutique retailer said in a statement.

On its website, Concepts shared guides for its Boston and New York City shoppers to follow. The list includes local organizations and leaders to follow that will help keep you informed and educated, peaceful protest and vigils to participate in to show solidarity and mutual aid networks that are specific to a Black-owned business in Boston and NYC.

In the guides, the retailer also included links to find local Black-owned businesses in Boston, which are compiled on the city’s website, and the NYC section features a list of people to follow put together by FN’s sister publication Variety.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to support these diverse businesses and organizations. They offer unique experiences, rich flavors and creative solutions throughout Boston and New York. And don’t forget the importance of educating yourself on the history of institutional racism in this country — as the Black Life Matters website reads: ‘When You’re Done: Educate Yourself. This Doesn’t Go Away Once The Topic Isn’t Trending,'” Concepts wrote in a statement.