Tapestry Shutters Coach, Kate Spade & Stuart Weitzman Stores in US and Europe As Coronavirus Situation Escalates

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tapestry Inc. is temporarily shuttering its stores across North America and Europe, the company announced today.

Stores across the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman banners will be closed until at least March 27, at which time Tapestry will reassess the situation. During the temporary shutdown, Tapestry employees at impacted locations will continue to receive scheduled pay and benefits. All three of its brands will continue their e-commerce and social media operations while physical stores are shut.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking the appropriate actions to protect the safety of our employees, customers and communities,” said chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin in a statement. “While these are unprecedented times, I am confident the Tapestry team has come together to meet the challenge. Our commitment to our values and to each other is unwavering, and I am proud to lead our resilient group of more than 21,000 colleagues around the world.”

Although Tapestry’s North American and European stores are temporarily shuttering, the company has reopened the majority of its stores in China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated in late 2019. However, the corporation said there have been additional closures in Asia, and that it expects “traffic challenges” throughout the region to “continue for some time.”

Tapestry is hardly alone in announcing store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers across the fashion and footwear industries — from Nordstrom to Nike to Steve Madden — have temporarily shuttered outposts as a preemptive public safety measure.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, more than 187,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and nearly 7,500 have died. In the U.S., over 4,600 cases of the virus have been confirmed and the death toll has climbed to over 80.

