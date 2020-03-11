Axed by Target, Champion C9 Brand Finds New Home With Amazon

The budget-friendly Champion C9 collection will now be sold exclusively by Amazon Fashion.

Hanesbrands’ Champion C9 label has struck an exclusive deal with Amazon, two years after Target made the surprise decision to terminate its 15-year partnership with the budget-friendly athleticwear brand. The contract — which Hanes at the time said accounted for roughly $380 million of its annual revenue — came to an end in January, as Target made way for its own house-brand activewear offerings, including All in Motion.

Under the new multiyear agreement, C9 will be stocked exclusively by Amazon Fashion, both in the U.S., as well as globally for the first time. Both firms are likely to be watching customer response closely as Hanesbrands CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr. suggests there’s room to grow the partnership should the launch enjoy a strong reception.

“Consumers love the product line’s quality, selection, value and accessible style. The program is launching with a focus on top styles, but based on past popularity, we expect it to expand over time,” he noted.

Featuring men’s, women’s and kids’ styles, the C9 collection encompasses performance activewear and workout wear including leggings, jackets, T-shirts and shorts, and underwear, socks and sports bras. Other products include shoes, socks gloves, hats and fitness equipment.

Amazon already stocks Champion’s premium-priced core sportswear collection, which has had a major fashion comeback since its heyday in the 1990s. The brand celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, rolling out a splashy ad campaign starring basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Want more?

Champion Celebrates 100 Years — With the Star Power of Magic Johnson

Why Champion Is Setting Its Sights on the Footwear Market