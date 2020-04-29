Chaco Is Encouraging Customers to Shop Local With New Program Helping Independent Retailers

Chaco has created a program to help the independent retailers that stock its footwear.

In an effort to encourage consumers to shop during this period of isolation, the outdoor lifestyle footwear brand launched its new “Stay Home. Shop Local” dropship program that will give participating retailers the chance to offer its products online via Chacos.com. Participating retailers, according to the brand, will earn a percentage on every sale with Chaco handling the delivery and returns.

“For over 30 years, independent retailers have been the backbone of Chaco’s business and the foundation of our community — it’s critical we support them in these challenging times,” Chaco interim GM and VP of sales Todd Gordon said in a statement. “Now more than ever, brands need to think creatively about how we support independent retail, and we believe this program will provide immediate opportunities for our retailer partners.”

Chaco said it has offered the program to a group of retailers and will scale the program in the coming weeks.

Aside from the creation of the program, Chaco said it has also developed a suite of marketing materials for each retailer to launch through their social media and digital channels, and the brand will also create awareness for this via its own marketing channels.

“Knowing that time and resources are limited during this crisis, we wanted to make sure participating is as easy as possible,” Chaco marketing manager Lyndi Bell said in a statement. “By providing a turnkey solution with all the assets, retailers should be able to get started right away.”

Aside from supporting its retail partners, Chaco has also used this pandemic-impacted time to focus on helping health-care workers by creating face masks and other equipment out of its Michigan-based factory.