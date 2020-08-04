This Mall Giant Is Closing All of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

CBL Properties is closing its doors on Turkey Day.

The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company, which owns 108 malls across the country, announced today that its portfolio of regional shopping centers will remain shuttered on Thanksgiving Day for the fifth consecutive year.

Department stores and specialty retailers as well as restaurants and other dining establishments with exterior mall entrances have the option to stay open on the Nov. 26 holiday. Access to the rest of the mall’s common areas, however, will be restricted until the mall reopens to the public on Black Friday.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of closing our centers on Thanksgiving,” CEO Stephen Lebovitz said in a statement. “Given the challenges of 2020, it’s more important to us than ever to ensure our employees and customers have the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends. We look forward to welcoming customers back to our properties on Black Friday and throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.”

The company said it has not yet finalized hours for other holiday dates, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

“As we prepare for the upcoming holiday season, the health and safety of our customers and employees remains a top priority,” Lebovitz added in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “We will continue to take proper action to ensure that employees and visitors to CBL properties feel comfortable and safe.”

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving has become synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year consumers will find that some of retail’s biggest players will be dimming their lights on Turkey Day.

From Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s to Target and Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains have made the decision to shut down or give their employees the day off as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to dramatically impact retail traditions. Instead, they’re offering markdowns via online channels to encourage customers to do their shopping from the comfort of their own homes.