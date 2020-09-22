Everything You Need to Know About Cash Back Day 2020

As consumers continue to wait for news about the new dates for Amazon Prime Day, RetailMeNot has announced a way for shoppers to shop and save this fall.

The Austin-based online coupon aggregator is bringing back its Cash Back Day, to help customers get a jump on their holiday shopping, all while putting some extra cash in their wallets — a vital resource right now, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families’ financial situations.

The COVID-19 health crisis has introduced widespread disruption in the retail industry this year. For one, Amazon decided to delay its annual Prime Day sales event, citing safety concerns. And a growing number of major retailers have said they will start their holiday promotions early this year — even before the traditional Black Friday kickoff — to protect workers and customers and try to limit shipping and fulfillment issues.

Here’s everything you need to know about participating in Cash Back Day in 2020:

What Is Cash Back Day

RetailMeNot introduced Cash Back Day in 2019, and it is officially a holiday that’s been registered with the National Day Calendar. During the event, consumers can take advantage of money-saving opportunities from participating retailers. Some will be offering product-specific deals, while others will host limited-duration flash deals, for everything from toys and electronics to apparel and gifts. But throughout the day, shoppers will see cash-back deals of up to 20% back.

When Is It?

Based on the success of last year’s event, the 2020 Cash Back Day has been extended to two days this time around, and will take place Nov. 5-6.

Which Retailers Are Participating?

More than 300 major retailers have already signed up to offer 48 hours worth of deals during Cash Back Day. Below are a few notable names:

How Do I Shop the Deals

To take advantage of the cash-back savings, consumers must create a free account with RetailMeNot, which allows them to view the deals on its website. By clicking on an offer link, they’ll go to the retailer’s website to shop and make purchases. RetailMeNot will then put cash in to the customer’s digital wallet by Dec. 21, and that money can be cashed out via PayPal or Venmo.